Steelers Send Tomlin, Colbert, Flores To Clemson Pro Day

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ decision-makers have made the trip from Georgia to Clemson. Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert are attending today’s Clemson Tigers’ Pro Day workout with senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores also joining them.

These photos come courtesy of friend of the site Dan Vasko, who is attending today’s workout.

#Steelers Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin have arrived at Clemson pic.twitter.com/kKlSlWCLpI — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) March 17, 2022

The Tigers don’t have quite the star power they’ve had in recent draft classes, including last year’s crop that included the likes of Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

But there’s still a couple of notable prospects. The top two names are CB Andrew Booth Jr., though he will not workout today due a quad injury suffered at the Combine. He’s picked off five passes the last two years for the Tigers. An athletic underclassmen, he checks the boxes Pittsburgh looks for. Cornerback could and should still be addressed and Booth has the potential to be the high-level cover player the Steelers still need. Look for a scouting report on him later today from our own Owen Straley.

There’s also WR Justyn Ross, a likely Day Two selection. In 2021, he caught 46 passes for 514 yards and three touchdowns. Ross didn’t play in 2020 but put up his best numbers in 2018 and 2019 when he could catch passes from Lawrence. As a freshman, he hit the 1000 yard mark on just 46 receptions, averaging a whopping 21.7 yards per catch. He followed things up with a 66/865/8 line his sophomore season. Ross is a big receiver at nearly 6’4, 205 pounds.

Other Clemson prospects include CB Mario Goodrich and LB Baylon Spector.

UPDATE (10:39 AM): WRs Coach Frisman Jackson, at Alabama’s Pro Day yesterday, is also at Clemson’s workout.