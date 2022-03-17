Steelers Release LB Joe Schobert

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released LB Joe Schobert, the team announced moments ago.

This was a widely expected move after the team signed LB Myles Jack to a two-year, $16 million deal Wednesday.

Pittsburgh traded for Schobert at the end of training camp last summer, sending a 2022 6th round pick for him. Schobert started in 15 games and recorded 112 tackles but he failed to produce splash plays and struggled against the run as the Steelers finished dead last in the league in run defense. Owed a base salary of nearly $9 million, it was difficult to justify keeping him at that price point. Signing Jack sealed his fate.

With the release, the Steelers will save $7.816 million prior to roster displacement, assuming this is not a post-June 1st cut (the team would save $9.232 million if it is designated as such). Schobert’s release will create a $1.888 million dead money charge against this year’s cap.

Jack will start next to Devin Bush in 2022 with Robert Spillane, Buddy Johnson, Marcus Allen, and Ulysees Gilbert III all competing for depth and special teams roles.