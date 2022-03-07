Steelers Received $80,000 Salary Cap Adjustment To Good, Per NFLPA Update

The 2022 NFL league year will get underway a week from Wednesday and when it does, the Pittsburgh Steelers should have more than enough salary cap space to work with when it comes to the first several weeks of the free agency signing period. In fact, the Steelers even received a small salary cap credit recently.

According to a recent salary cap update provided by the NFLPA, the Steelers received a credit in 2022 of $80,000. We know this was a credit because the Steelers total rule of 51 numbers listed on the NFLPA site did not move, just the amount under the cap the team is.

So, what was this $80,000 credit for? It’s really hard to say for sure but it sure looks like it might be some sort of an injury settlement adjustment. The Steelers had one of those last year and for the same amount, $80,000.

Several other teams also had adjustments hit this past week and it’s the usual time for those to hit. The league-wide cap number has yet to be announced but with the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine now over with and with the start of the 2022 league year now just a little more than a week away, that number should be announced very soon.

If you are scoring at home, the Steelers are now projected to be $28,811,582 under a cap number of $208.2 million right now. That not only includes the recent $80,000 credit, but also includes the offseason workout bonus placeholder amount of $849,600, which the league has yet to put into place.

That $28,811,582 number also includes the full dead money amounts associated with the recently voided contracts of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Eric Ebron. The NFLPA has yet to fully account for the entire dead money amounts in their numbers.