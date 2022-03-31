Steelers Re-Sign S Karl Joseph

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed safety Karl Joseph. The announcement came alongside the team officially announcing the addition of LB Genard Avery.

We have signed LB Genard Avery & S Karl Joseph to one-year contracts. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 31, 2022

While Joseph’s contract terms haven’t been announced, it’s likely for the league minimum, likely a veteran benefit contract.

Karl Joseph had his practice squad contract expire earlier in the offseason. He became a street free agent at that time. His deal with the Steelers is likely a vet benefit contract with no signing bonus. #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 31, 2022

Joseph signed with the Steelers’ practice squad at the start of the regular season and spent most of the year on it. He appeared in two games, logging 17 defensive snaps and 14 more on special teams. He finished the year with two total tackles.

His signing will provide the Steelers with a bit of safety depth. Safety is the weakest position on the roster right now. All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick is the team’s starting free safety but there is no starting strong safety currently on the roster. Terrell Edmunds remains a free agent and while there’s been contact with Tyrann Mathieu, no deal seems imminent. Pittsburgh did re-sign Miles Killebrew to a two-year deal but he is strictly a special teamer and big-safety package player.

A 1st round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Joseph spent his first four years with the Raiders before signing with the Cleveland Browns in 2021. He signed back with the Raiders last offseason before being cut and joining the Steelers. Joseph has 49 career starts in his NFL career.