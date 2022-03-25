Steelers Officially Re-sign CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Normally, we don’t pay much mind to the Pittsburgh Steelers officially announcing signings after they’ve already been reported. But there was over a one-week lag since CB Ahekllo Witherspoon reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the team, leading some to start to wonder if the deal hit a snag.

But that is not the case. Friday afternoon, the Steelers officially announced Witherspoon has signed a two-year deal with the team.

We have signed CB Ahkello Witherspoon to a two-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 25, 2022

The deal is reportedly worth $8 million, the same overall terms as the team gave Levi Wallace. Details of the contract are not yet known but are likely similar, if not the same, to Wallace’s.

Witherspoon was traded from the Seattle Seahawks right before the start of the 2021 season. He spent the fist half of the season barely seeing the field but when injuries hit the cornerback room, Witherspoon stepped in and stepped up. He became the team’s best cover corner down the stretch and led the team with three interceptions, including a pair in the team’s comeback attempt against Minnesota.

After the season, Witherspoon said he would carefully examine his options before signing with a team after admitting he rushed into signing with Seattle last offseason. But he told reporters he enjoyed his time with the team and the man-coverage the team likes to play.

With Witherspoon and Wallace inked, the Steelers’ top three cornerbacks include them and Cam Sutton. It’s not entirely clear how the Steelers plan to play all three in 2022 but Sutton may take on more of a slot role. It seems very unlikely Joe Haden returns to the team as well. Pittsburgh may also look to the draft to bolster their depth or add more help at the slot corner spot.