Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert Reportedly In Attendance For Georgia Pro Day

Athens, Georgia is the place to be in the NFL today from an NFL Draft perspective as the national champion Georgia Bulldogs’ Pro Day is today, featuring many of the top defensive prospects in the draft class.

If you’re not there, you’re missing out.

Fortunately for the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Mike Tomlin and GM Kevin Colbert are reportedly in attendance, kicking off the Pro Day circuit in style.

#Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is in attendance at Georgia Pro Day — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) March 16, 2022

UGA Pro Day attendees: #Steelers HC Mike Tomlin & GM Kevin Colbert are #Texans HC Lovie Smith #Bucs DC Todd Bowles — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) March 16, 2022

The report of Tomlin and Colbert being in attendance comes just hours after a rumor circulated that Tomlin was seen dining Tuesday night with Georgia DT Jordan Davis and LB Nakobe Dean. Now, with both Tomlin and Colbert in attendance, there’s more truth to that rumor, as the Steelers typically do Pro Day dinners the night before the actual Pro Day to get a better feel for players they are interested in.

I do not not how true this is, but the UGA pro day is on Wednesday. Tomlin and Colbert will likely be there. This is from #Steelers @Reddit pic.twitter.com/YJbtbZuBtH — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 16, 2022

Tomlin being in attendance follows a trend for the longtime head coach, who GM Kevin Colbert said “loves the process” of the offseason and scouting players.

“He’s unique because he really loves it. He loves that part of the process. Obviously he’s a great coach, but he understands and respects the evaluation process, and he wants to be a big part of it”, Colbert said to on Steelers Nation Radio from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in early March. “He enjoys it, and he’s very good at it, and he gives us great information from a coaching perspective as a part of the evaluation. Very fortunate to have that”.

Along with Davis and Dean, the Bulldogs have a number of other intriguing prospects worth monitoring for the Steelers, including linebackers Channing Tindall and Quay Walker, defensive linemen Devonte Wyatt and Travon Walker, cornerback Derion Kendrick and safety Lewis Cine.

Offensively, names to watch include wide receiver George Pickens, linemen Jamaree Sayler and running back James Cook.

Historically, the Steelers’ first round draft pick tends to come from a Pro Day that both Tomlin and Colbert were in attendance for.