Steelers Make Several 2022 Free Agent Signings Official On Thursday

The 2022 NFL league year is now underway as of 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday and with that, the Pittsburgh Steelers have now officially announced the signings of several outside unrestricted free agent players they had previously agreed to deals with since Monday.

Made official on Thursday by the Steelers were signings of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, offensive lineman James Daniels, offensive lineman Mason Cole, cornerback Levi Wallace and inside linebacker Myles Jack. The team agreed to deals with four of these players during the legal tampering period that got underway on Monday.

Trubisky’s deal is for two years and that’s the same for Wallace. Both players were with the Buffalo Bills last season. As for Daniels and Cole, their deals are for three years, respectively. Daniels is formerly of the Chicago Bears while Cole is formerly of the Minnesota Vikings. Jack’s deal is for two years. He was with the Jacksonville Jaguars the last six seasons.

The Steelers also announced on Wednesday that quarterback Dwayne Haskins had signed his one-year, $2.54 million restricted free agent tender.

This past week, the Steelers also re-signed tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, Arthur Maulet, safety Miles Killebrew, defensive tackle Montravius Adams and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. They also restricted tendered inside linebacker Robert Spillane and inside linebacker Marcus Allen. Additionally, J.C. Hassenauer has been exclusive rights tendered by the team.

The Steelers own unsigned unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year included Witherspoon, cornerback Joe Haden, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight end Eric Ebron, guard Trai Turner, safety Terrell Edmunds, wide receiver James Washington, quarterback Joshua Dobbs, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, center/guard B.J. Finney, outside linebacker Taco Charlton, and running back Kalen Ballage. Of those players, Witherspoon is the only player off the market.

