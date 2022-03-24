Steelers Land Physical Offensive Lineman In Latest Mock Draft From NFL.com

“Pittsburgh snags one of the toughest and most physical players in this year’s draft class to bolster the front line,” Jones-Drew writes. “His grit fits in perfectly with Mike Tomlin’s bunch.”

OT Trevor Penning Call him 'physical' or 'nasty' or 'mauler' or even 'dirty' for all I care Does he look to finish you every chance he gets? Yep. Is he going to give you the last shove? Yep. Will he try to dump you over the pile? Yep. Will he drop the groceries on you? Yep. pic.twitter.com/zptxztsULX — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 10, 2021

Penning is a fine prospect overall, one that would bring a much-needed sense of nastiness to a young offensive line overall. He certainly has the size and athleticism the Steelers would covet. However, as many of you readers already know, the Steelers did not send General Manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin to Northern Iowa’s Pro Day, ruling out Penning as a first-round guy for the Steelers.

Of course, we can’t expect a guy like Jones-Drew — or any national media member — to understand exactly how the Steelers operate in the pre-draft process and what that means for who they will/won’t draft each year.

As promised, A Week at the Senior Bowl with Trevor Penning pic.twitter.com/rGsjEUskR3 — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 4, 2022

Aside from that though, it’s a bit puzzling to see Jones-Drew place an offensive tackle to the Steelers, considering they re-signed Chukwuma Okorafor early in free agency, and added guys like James Daniels and Mason Cole along the interior, at least shoring up the offensive line on paper.

Instead of going with Penning, Jones-Drew could have paired the Steelers with a receiver in the first round like Ohio State’s Chris Olave or Arkansas’s Treylon Burks, or even Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd instead of Penning.

One thing is quite clear though: the Steelers are Uber-focused on the quarterback position throughout this draft process, and that feels like the direction they will almost certainly head in at the end of April.