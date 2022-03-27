Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Expects To Hit Four More 2022 Pro Days

As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers are hot and heavy on the annual pro day trail so far this offseason. With general manager Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin have already hit at least seven stops together so far. Colbert, who has hit eight pro days to date, said on Sunday that he has four more scheduled for this coming week.

Kevin Colbert said Mike Tomlin attends more Pro Days than probably any other NFL head coach because he likes to see the players up front. Tomlin and Colbert will cover 12 Pro Days together before they are completed. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) March 27, 2022

As of last week, Colbert has been spotted at eight pro days and that list includes Georgia, Clemson, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Liberty, Ole Miss, Cincinnati and Noted Dame. Tomlin was with Colbert for at least seven of those pro days as there was no report of him attending the Notre Dame pro day on Friday. Maybe Tomlin was there and just wasn’t spotted.

#Steelers GM Kevin Colbert just spoke to the media via phone. He’s not at the Owners Meetings because he’s attending four Pro Days this week which will bring his total to 12. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) March 27, 2022

So, where will Colbert go next week on his four stops? The North Carolina and Alabama pro days are on Monday and Wednesday, respectively, so you can count on Colbert and Tomlin both being at those two schools. As for Tuesday, both West Virginia and Florida State have their pro days scheduled on that day and Colbert has been to both schools quite frequently in the past. As for Thursday, Western Kentucky might be yet another stop for Colbert and Tomlin on their 2022 pro day tour.

The LSU pro day is on April 6 so that could wind up being the last pro day stop for Colbert and Tomlin in 2022.

If indeed Colbert and Tomlin hit North Carolina and Western Kentucky this coming week, they will have observed almost all of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class in person at their respective pro days.

Colbert admitted on Sunday that the team adding a quarterback in free agency this offseason in Mitch Trubisky doesn’t preclude them from drafting another one.

Kevin Colbert also said that adding a QB in free agency doesn’t preclude them from drafting another. “We’ve been at top quarterback pro days for the first time in a long time because we may be in a position where we have (a need). Does that mean we’re taking one? Possibly.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 27, 2022

