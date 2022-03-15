Report: Steelers Tender LB Marcus Allen

The Pittsburgh Steelers have tendered restricted free agent linebacker Marcus Allen, according to this tweet from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Steelers placed a restricted tender on LB/S Marcus Allen, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2022

Fowler’s initial tweet-port doesn’t indicate what level the tender will come in it. It is more likely than not to be the original round tender. If so, it’ll cost the team just over $2.5 million. Earlier today, the team reportedly placed the right-of-first-refusal tender on teammate and fellow LB Robert Spillane.

Allen became a quality special teams player for the Steelers in 2021, logging a career-high 301 snaps on that unit. It included being the team’s upback and QB of the punt unit. He also saw 62 snaps on defense, most often used in dime situations. Allen finished the year with 13 total tackles.

He’ll compete for a spot in 2022 along with a host of other inside linebackers including Buddy Johnson, Ulysees Gilbert, Robert Spillane, and whoever else the team adds along the way. But Allen should have an inside track for a spot given his special teams competency.

With Allen tendered, the Steelers have tendered all three of their restricted free agents. Spillane and QB Dwayne Haskins were the other two.