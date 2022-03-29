Report: Steelers Have Met With South Dakota State QB Chris Oladokun

If the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t wind up selecting a quarterback during the 2022 NFL Draft, there’s probably a good chance they will sign one as an undrafted free agent to be their fourth on the depth chart. One draft prospect to keep in mind should that ultimately be the case is South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun.

Arizona Cardinals worked out South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun privately today in Tampa, Fla, per a league source. Regarded as a fast-rising draft prospect, he has already met previously with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears #Cardinals #NFLDraft — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 29, 2022

According to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network on Tuesday, Oladokun has already met with the Steelers. Our own Alex Kozora reports that he spotted Steelers offensive assistant Matt Tomsho and College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler at the South Dakota State pro day.

Went back through SDSU's Pro Day footage. Spotted offensive assistant Matt Tomsho and College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler there. https://t.co/tSgxOcC3cu pic.twitter.com/YhKyGxD2m5 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 29, 2022

Oladokun, who began his collegiate career at South Florida before moving on to Samford in 2019, played last season at South Dakota State. In those 15 games last season he completed 238 of his 382 total pass attempts for 3,164 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed 73 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns in addition to catching two passes for 32 yards and two more touchdowns.

Oladokun reportedly measures in at 6012, 207-pounds with 8 7/8-inch hands. While he did play in the NFLPA Bowl earlier this year, Oladokun was not invited to the annual scouting combine. Most draftniks believe he will ultimately go undrafted this year.

South Dakota State QB Chris Oladokun working through passing drills at Pro Day. The NFLPA Bowl alumn and #NFLDraft prospect also ran an unofficial 4.62 seconds 40-yard dash today… pic.twitter.com/UHLHdn8TK6 — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) March 23, 2022

It's Improv Night at Hornet Stadium as Chris Oladokun makes something out of nothing to the tune of 27 yards and a first down#GoJacks🐰🏈 Video: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/5BSmtdKoMr — SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) December 5, 2021

A methodical 15-play, 77-yard drive that lasted 9:05 ends on this 10-yard, back-shoulder touchdown catch by Jaxon Janke from Chris Oladokun#GoJacks🐰🏈 Video: ESPN+

South Dakota State 14, Villanova 7

8:09 to play in 2Q pic.twitter.com/R99ad6GMtf — SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) December 11, 2021