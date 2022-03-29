Report: Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Spotted At North Carolina State Pro Day

There are a lot of notable pro days taking place on Tuesday and Pittsburgh Steelers general manage Kevin Colbert is reportedly at one of them.

According to Will Brinson of CBS Sports on Tuesday, Colbert has been spotted at the North Carolina State pro day on Tuesday. This would make sense with Colbert attending both the North Carolina and Duke pro days on Monday.

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert spotted at @PackFootball Pro Day today — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 29, 2022

The key draw at North Carolina State is obviously tackle Ikem Ekwonu, one of three players from the school who were invited to the annual scouting combine this year. He measured in at the combine at 6040, 310-pounds with 34-inch arms and 10 1/4-inch hands. He ran his 40 yard dash in 4.93-seconds and had a short shuttle time of 4.73-seconds and a 3-cone time of 7.82-seconds. He is widely considered a top 5 prospect in this years draft class.

The other two North Carolina State products who were at the scouting combine this year are running back Zonovan Knight and punter Trenton Gill. Knight, who measured in at the counting combine at 5107, 209-pounds, rushed for 2,286 yards and 18 touchdowns on 419 carries in three seasons at North Carolina State. He also caught 48 passes for 337 yards for his college career.

Other key North Carolina State players expected to work on Tuesday include wide receiver Emeka Emezie, running back Ricky Person Jr., linebacker Vi Jones, edge Daniel Joseph, wide receiver C.J. Riley, tight end Dylan Parham and tackle Tyrone Riley. Emezie was an East-West Shrine Bowl invite this year./

We will check to see if Colbert had any company at the north Carolina State pro day throughout the afternoon.