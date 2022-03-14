Report: Steelers Are Re-signing T Chukwuma Okorafor

The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing another one of their players who was set to hit unrestricted free agency.

The #Steelers are bringing back OT Chukwuma Okorafor, sources tell me and @AKinkhabwala. Had interest elsewhere but returns to Pittsburgh, where he’s manned the right side the last two years. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on Wednesday, the Steelers are re-signing tackle Chukwuma Okorafor. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Steelers are giving Okorafor a three-year, $29.25 million deal, including $20.5 million in first two years.

Okorafor, the Steelers’ former third-round draft pick out of Western Michigan, played 1,068 offensive snaps in 2021, with most of those coming at right tackle. He also logged another 66 regular season snaps on special teams. Pro Football Focus has Okorafor down as allowing two sacks, seven hits, and 14 hurries during the regular season. He was also flagged 11 times.

Okorafor is now likely to resume being the Steelers’ starting right tackle in 2022 with Dan Moore Jr. manning the left side once again.

The move to re-sign Okorafor comes hours after the Steelers addressed their need at quarterback by signing free agent Mitchell Trubisky, who played for the Buffalo Bills in 2021. The Steelers have also since re-signed cornerback Arthur Maulet and Miles Killebrew ahead of free agency starting.