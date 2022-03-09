Report: Giants Expected To Make Run At QB Mitch Trubisky

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t likely to be the only team that is very interested in signing soon-to-be unrestricted quarterback Mitch Trubisky next week.

According to a report by Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the New York Giants are expected to target Trubisky in free agency as well. Raanan reports that new Giants head coach Brian Daboll is looking to bring another quarterback to push incumbent starter Daniel Jones, and that Trubisky could fit the bill for that.

Both Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen came to Giants from the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason. Trubisky, of course, spent the 2021 season with the Bills as the backup to starting quarterback Josh Allen.

Last season, Trubisky, a former first round draft pick of the Chicago Bears, signed a one-year contract worth $2.5 million. He played less than 50 offensive snaps for the Bills in 2021 and attempted all of eight passes.

The Steelers and New Orleans Saints are at least two other teams expected to be interested in Trubisky’s services next week when free agency gets underway. The recent speculation by from ESPN has Trubisky possibly seeking a multiyear contract worth roughly $10 million or more annually this offseason.

In his first four seasons in the NFL with the Bears, all as the team’s primary starter, Trubisky, a North Carolina product, threw for 10,609 yards, 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions and maintained an 87.2 passer rating.

The Steelers are seeking a replacement for recently retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The team seems poised to add at least one experienced quarterback to their roster this offseason and possibly another via the 2022 NFL Draft. The team is expected to take four quarterbacks to training camp later this summer with two of those four being Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.