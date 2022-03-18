Rapoport: Steelers Signing Return Man Gunner Olszewski To Two-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their Ray-Ray McCloud replacement, signing former Patriots’ returner/special teamer Gunner Olszewski to a two-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Former #Patriots All-Pro kick returner Gunner Olszewski is headed to the #Steelers, source said. He gets a 2-year deal worth $4.2M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

As his tweet notes, the deal is worth $4.2 million.

Olszewski was an All-Pro in 2020 for what he did on special teams, leading the league in punt return average at 17.3 YPR. He’s served as the Pats’ kick and punt returner the last two years while serving on other teams units, recording seven tackles in 2021.

His return numbers slightly dipped in 2021 and New England declined to tender him this offseason. Now, he comes to Pittsburgh. He’ll replace McCloud as the team’s starting kick and punt returner at a much cheaper rate. McCloud signed a two-year deal worth up to $10 million with the San Francisco 49ers. Olszewski, however, hasn’t offered much as a receiver in the NFL, catching just nine passes in his NFL career.

Pittsburgh will certainly look for more offensive-focused options to replace JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed with the Chiefs Friday.