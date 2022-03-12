Rapoport: Steelers Re-sign CB Arthur Maulet To Two-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed another one of their own, inking CB Arthur Maulet to a two-year contract, according to this tweet from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Steelers are in agreement on a 2-year deal with CB Arthur Maulet, source said. Keeping one of their own before FA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2022

Terms of the deal weren’t immediately known but it figures to be an economical contract for Maulet, who wasn’t going to have a substantial free agent market.

Maulet was signed to a one-year deal last offseason. A small but physical slow corner, he was the team’s attempted replacement for CB Mike Hilton, lost in the 2021 free agency to the Cincinnati Bengals. Maulet primarily played on run downs and finished the year with 47 tackles (five for a loss) with one pas deflection and zero interceptions across 16 games.

He figures to battle for that slot role again next season. Rookie Tre Norwood enjoyed a solid first season and rotated with Maulet throughout the year, usually on passing downs, and will push for an expanded role in 2022. The team could also bring in outside competition as well.

Maulet, 28, will be heading into his seventh year in the NFL. You can read our scouting report about him below.