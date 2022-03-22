QB Malik Willis Says He Had Pro Day Dinner With Mike Tomlin

Malik Willis hype train, full speed ahead.

After a great workout during Tuesday’s Liberty Pro Day, Malik Willis confirmed he had a Pro Day dinner with Mike Tomlin prior to the event. Willis said as much in a post-workout interview.

No word on what sauce Tomlin got with his wings. So important questions remain.

As we wrote this morning, the Steelers sent the house to the Flames’ Pro Day. Tomlin, Kevin Colbert, Brandon Hunt, Matt Canada, and Dan Rooney Jr. were all spotted attending the workout, highlighted by Willis’ session. The only relevant name we didn’t see was QBs Coach Mike Sullivan, who was in Nevada yesterday for Carson Strong’s workout.

Willis chose not to run the 40 or go through any other testing. But he wowed with a 70-throw workout, capped off by this off-platform missile 65 yards downfield. A moment that lit up the whole field, including Tomlin, Colbert, and Hunt.

Steelers' GM Kevin Colbert can't help but smile after this great throw by Malik Willis at his Pro Day. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/x2q34fX0O5 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 22, 2022

And here’s a still shot of all three with smiles on their faces.

Look at your significant other the way that Mike Tomlin looks at Malik Willis #Steelers pic.twitter.com/k5T6v2aYbJ — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 22, 2022

The Carolina Panthers and Steelers were the most well-represented teams at Liberty’s Pro Day after both attending Pitt’s Kenny Pickett’s Pro Day session yesterday. Both teams have obvious needs to find long-term fixtures under center. The Panthers are in a stronger spot to choose holding the sixth pick in the draft while the Steelers don’t pick until 20th overall. If Pittsburgh wants Willis or Pickett, they will likely need to trade up.

While Tomlin and Colbert have already made several Pro Day stops this year with others likely ahead on the schedule, their interest in Willis is obvious. He’s checking every single box this pre-draft process. Just as the team sent the house for Devin Bush in 2019, the Steelers are probably giving strong consideration to making a draft-day play for Willis, especially if he gets past the Panthers at #6.

We’ll have an article examining possible trade-up scenarios in the morning. And be sure to follow our 2022 Pro Day tracker for detailed information on where the Steelers’ coaches and scouts have been this draft season.