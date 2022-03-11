Pre-Free Agency Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

It has been a busy couple of days and we thank you for visiting the site. The Steelers made actual moves today instead of just rumored ones, re-signing Miles Killebrew and tendering QB Dwayne Haskins. This time a week from now, we should know a couple of outside free agents the team has targeted along with their long list of pending free agents, names like WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, SS Terrell Edmunds, and OT Chukwuma Okorafor. We’ll be here breaking it all down for you.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Alright, let’s get the big question out of the way. Do you think Deshaun Watson will get traded to the Steelers?

2 – Ask a slightly less aggressive version of that question. Do you think there will be any other reports (outside of the initial, Shaun King report) that will indicate the Steelers showed interest in Watson, even if they don’t ultimately trade for him?

3 – Who is your ideal free agent QB signing? Options include: Jameis Winston, Mitch Trubisky, Teddy Bridgewater, Jacoby Brissett, Marcus Mariota, Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and whoever else you want to throw in here.

4 – Will the Steelers re-sign SS Terrell Edmunds?

5 – Will the Steelers re-sign OT Chukwuma Okorafor?

6 (Bonus Round!) – Will the Steelers re-sign WR JuJu Smith-Schuster?

Recap of 2022 Combine Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Small sample size this week.

Question 1: Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, and Sam Howell knotted up in a three-way tie among Steelers Depot respondent votes. Desmond Ridder picked up a vote, but Carson Strong got no love. Depot commenter stalwart Douglas Prostorog added a quarterback to the mix. He liked the arm strength of Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan and believes he might be a day three sleeper.

Question 2: Six of nine respondents believe the Steelers will draft a wide receiver who ran a sub 4.4 40-yard dash at the combine. ValyrianSteelerJedi01 wants Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton drafted.

Question 3: If I interpreted the response correctly, seven of nine respondents don’t have a problem with Tyler Linderbaum’s size, and he remains on their draft board.

Question 4: Steelers Depot respondents estimate that there is a 33% chance that the Steelers draft a defensive player in the first round.

Question 5: Only three of nine respondents have an issue with the size of Kenny Picket’s hands. If he is available, draft him.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers: