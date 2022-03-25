Post-QB Pro Days Circuit Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

This week hasn’t been as wild and crazy as the first week of free agency was. But the Pittsburgh Steelers have been plenty busy on this week’s Pro Day tour, sending Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert (along with many others) to Pitt, Liberty, Ole Miss, and Cincinnati to watch the top arms in the class. If you’ve missed it, follow along with our Pro Day tracker for the latest updates.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Over/under 50% odds the Steelers draft a quarterback in the first round?

2 – Putting any trade scenarios aside, which QB would you prefer the team drafted? Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Matt Corral, or Desmond Ridder?

3 – Will Mike Tomlin and/or Kevin Colbert attend UNC’s Pro Day Monday to watch QB Sam Howell?

4 – If not a QB, what position should the Steelers address in FA?

5 – Will Tyrann Mathieu sign with the Steelers by this time next week?

Recap of 2022 First Free Agency Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: James Daniels edged out Myles Jack as Steelers Depot respondent’s favorite free agent signing. Mitch Trubisky finished a distant third.

Question 2: Respondents identified safety, specifically strong safety, as the Steelers biggest position need by a two to one margin. Defensive lined narrowly edged wide receiver as the second biggest need.

Question 3: Ahkello Witherspoon and Levi Wallace should be the Steelers two outside cornerbacks to start week one. No one else came close.

Question 4: Depot respondents predict Terrell Edmunds the next Steelers free agent to re-sign with the team. Officially, Montravius Adams is the latest Steelers free agent to re-sign. But media reported his re-signing prior to last Friday. Five respondents said the Steelers will not re-sign anymore free agents from last year’s roster. Taco Charlton also received five votes as the next Steelers free agent to re-sign.

Question 5: Nearly 40% of respondents said they were not following the NCAA March Madness. The remainder named eight teams they picked to win their bracket. Only three of the teams named made it to the sweet 16. Gonzaga led the way with votes from Borg Cutus, Hoptown, and ValyrianSteelerJedi01. Pius Street Uke picked Kansas. And yours truly, Beaver Falls Hosiery went with Villanova. Gonzaga was upset by Arkansas last night so the most popular pick has been eliminated.

