Pittsburgh Penguins Honor Ben Roethlisberger During Tuesday’s Game

It’s Ben Roethlisberger Night at PPG Paints Arena. The Pittsburgh Penguins are honoring Roethlisberger during tonight’s game against the New York Rangers. To kick things off, the entire Penguins’ team took the ice for warmups wearing a #7 jersey, each with Roethlisberger’s name on the back.

pic.twitter.com/1IkXptNu08 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 29, 2022

Roethlisberger and Steelers’ players and coaches have appeared at games over the years, especially during the team’s Stanley Cup runs. The Pens are one of hockey’s best teams this season, entering Monday’s game with a 40-17-10 record. Tonight will serve as a key rivalry game versus the Rangers.

Roethlisberger will drop the ceremonial puck to begin the game here shortly.

Pittsburgh sports have always acknowledged each other. Whether it was the Steelers’ Super Bowl runs, the Pens going after the Cup, or the Pirates…Opening Day is at least fun for everyone, there’s been strong support between the three teams who all wear the same colors.

Hopefully, the Penguins can put find the end zone, kick the extra point, and pick up a couple of safeties like they did in their blowout 11-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings over the weekend.

