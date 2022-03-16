Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Tracking Steelers’ Free Agents

TRACKING 2022 STEELERS FREE AGENTS

The Pittsburgh Steelers had 17 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the 2021 season. Another seven players were either restricted or exclusive rights free agents. Steelers Depot has reported on individual signings and some outside free agent signings. An extremely exciting time leading up to the draft.

Here I’ll list tables of the Steelers players from the 2021 roster scheduled to become free agents in 2022. I will update the list as new signings occur.

UNRESTICTED FREE AGENTS

Dave Bryan listed ten offensive players and seven defensive 2021 Steelers scheduled to be unrestricted free agents in 2022. Ben Roethlisberger led this list and announced his retirement from football a few weeks ago. An unrestricted free agent (UFA) is any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract. They are free to negotiate and sign with any team.

Name Position Status 2022 Team Ben Roethlisberger QB Retired His Family JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Free Agent TBD Chukwuma Okorafor T Signed Steelers James Washington WR Free Agent TBD Trai Turner G Free Agent TBD Ray-Ray McCloud WR/KR Free Agent TBD Eric Ebron TE Free Agent TBD Kalen Ballage RB Free Agent TBD B.J. Finney C/G Free Agent TBD Joshua Dobbs QB Free Agent TBD Terrell Edmunds S Free Agent TBD Joe Haden CB Free Agent TBD Montravius Adams DT Signed Steelers Ahkello Witherspoon CB Free Agent TBD Taco Charlton OLB Free Agent TBD Arthur Maulet CB Signed Steelers Miles Killebrew S Signed Steelers

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Outgoing General Manager swept the board by tendering all three players scheduled to become restricted free agents. Right now, they are on track to be Steelers in 2022. But restricted free agents (RFAs) are players with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of various qualifying offers (“tenders”) that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation. If a team withdraws the tender , the RFA becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Name Position Status 2022 Team Robert Spillane ILB Tendered Steelers Marcus Allen ILB Tendered Steelers Dwayne Haskins QB Tendered Steelers

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

The Steelers signed long snapper Christian Kuntz to a one-year deal on January 19. The team’s poised to sign J.C. Hassenauer leaving two players who have yet to play a game wearing the black and gold unaccounted for. Exclusive rights free agents (ERFA) are any players with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

Name Position Status 2022 Team J.C. Hassenauer C/G Tendered Steelers Christian Kuntz LS Signed Steelers DeMarcus Christmas DT ERFA TBD DeMarkus Acy CB ERFA TBD

Conclusion

Kevin Colbert is making small splashes with outside signings. A new quarterback and some offensive linemen along with defenders. He’s quietly re-signed or tendered nine of 24 players who appeared on the Steelers roster in 2021. I expect at least a few more to come back into the fold. The Steelers may make other moves such as restructuring contracts or letting folks go that are already under contract for 2022. We will learn more over the next few days.

Steelers fans may be joyful at some of the re-signings not so happy with others. As just an average Steelers fan, I welcome them all back.

