Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Tracking Steelers’ Free Agents

TRACKING 2022 STEELERS FREE AGENTS
The Pittsburgh Steelers had 17 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the 2021 season. Another seven players were either restricted or exclusive rights free agents. Steelers Depot has reported on individual signings and some outside free agent signings. An extremely exciting time leading up to the draft.
Here I’ll list tables of the Steelers players from the 2021 roster scheduled to become free agents in 2022. I will update the list as new signings occur.
UNRESTICTED FREE AGENTS
Dave Bryan listed ten offensive players and seven defensive 2021 Steelers scheduled to be unrestricted free agents in 2022. Ben Roethlisberger led this list and announced his retirement from football a few weeks ago. An unrestricted free agent (UFA) is any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract. They are free to negotiate and sign with any team.
|Name
|Position
|Status
|2022 Team
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|Retired
|His Family
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Free Agent
|TBD
|Chukwuma Okorafor
|T
|Signed
|Steelers
|James Washington
|WR
|Free Agent
|TBD
|Trai Turner
|G
|Free Agent
|TBD
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|WR/KR
|Free Agent
|TBD
|Eric Ebron
|TE
|Free Agent
|TBD
|Kalen Ballage
|RB
|Free Agent
|TBD
|B.J. Finney
|C/G
|Free Agent
|TBD
|Joshua Dobbs
|QB
|Free Agent
|TBD
|Terrell Edmunds
|S
|Free Agent
|TBD
|Joe Haden
|CB
|Free Agent
|TBD
|Montravius Adams
|DT
|Signed
|Steelers
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|CB
|Free Agent
|TBD
|Taco Charlton
|OLB
|Free Agent
|TBD
|Arthur Maulet
|CB
|Signed
|Steelers
|Miles Killebrew
|S
|Signed
|Steelers
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
Outgoing General Manager swept the board by tendering all three players scheduled to become restricted free agents. Right now, they are on track to be Steelers in 2022. But restricted free agents (RFAs) are players with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of various qualifying offers (“tenders”) that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation. If a team withdraws the tender, the RFA becomes an unrestricted free agent.
|Name
|Position
|Status
|2022 Team
|Robert Spillane
|ILB
|Tendered
|Steelers
|Marcus Allen
|ILB
|Tendered
|Steelers
|Dwayne Haskins
|QB
|Tendered
|Steelers
EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS
The Steelers signed long snapper Christian Kuntz to a one-year deal on January 19. The team’s poised to sign J.C. Hassenauer leaving two players who have yet to play a game wearing the black and gold unaccounted for. Exclusive rights free agents (ERFA) are any players with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.
|Name
|Position
|Status
|2022 Team
|J.C. Hassenauer
|C/G
|Tendered
|Steelers
|Christian Kuntz
|LS
|Signed
|Steelers
|DeMarcus Christmas
|DT
|ERFA
|TBD
|DeMarkus Acy
|CB
|ERFA
|TBD
Conclusion
Kevin Colbert is making small splashes with outside signings. A new quarterback and some offensive linemen along with defenders. He’s quietly re-signed or tendered nine of 24 players who appeared on the Steelers roster in 2021. I expect at least a few more to come back into the fold. The Steelers may make other moves such as restructuring contracts or letting folks go that are already under contract for 2022. We will learn more over the next few days.
Steelers fans may be joyful at some of the re-signings not so happy with others. As just an average Steelers fan, I welcome them all back.
