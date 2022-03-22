Pauline: Steelers Showing Interest In Northern Iowa WR Isaiah Weston

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline is one of my favorite NFL Draft insiders largely for his detailed, Pro Day analysis. And what he wrote yesterday caught my attention. In his Monday Pro Day wrap-up, he noted the Pittsburgh Steelers met “extensively” with Northern Iowa WR Isaiah Weston. Here’s what he said:

“Receiver Isaiah Weston timed 4.35 in the short shuttle and 7.15 in the three-cone. Weston stood on his Combine 40 time of 4.39. He met extensively with the Saints as well as the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Detroit Lions.”

Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to determine which Steelers’ scouts were there.

Some information on Weston. He’s a big-bodied, vertical threat who weighed in at 6034, 214 pounds at this year’s Combine and as Pauline mentioned, blazed a 4.39 40 on Indy’s fast track. He also showed off his hops with a 40 inch vertical and 11’3″ broad, elite numbers all-around. Pittsburgh loves their height/weight/speed type of receivers, drafting Martavis Bryant, Sammie Coates, and Chase Claypool in recent years.

In 2021, Weston was a big-play machine, posting a 37 catch, 883 yard, five touchdown line. That works out to an average of 23.9 yards per catch, an incredible number even for someone facing “lesser” competition. However, his college football resume is a bit limited. He missed the entire 2018 season due to a torn ACL and his 2020 season was limited to just three games in the spring of 2021 due to the program’s COVID-shortened season. Weston has also battled foot issues throughout his career. But when healthy or at least available, he’s been ultra-productive.

Currently viewed as a late-round selection, Weston’s impressive workout numbers and high-end production may bump him up into the middle rounds on Day Three. The Steelers are in the market for receiver help and could even add two in this draft class, making him an option starting in the sixth round, assuming he’s still available (the Steelers don’t own a 5th round pick this year). Northern Iowa’s top talent is first-round OT Trevor Penning but it’s Weston Steelers’ fans should keep an eye on.

Look for a full report on Weston before next month’s draft.