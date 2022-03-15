New Contract Details For Steelers T Chukwuma Okorafor

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed tackle Chukwuma Okorafor on Monday and the terms related to that three-year contract are now known thanks to Aaron Wilson.

Steelers' deal for Chukwuma Okorafor three years, $29.25M deal, $9.25M signing bonus, salaries $1.25M, $6M, $4.75M; $4M roster bonus 5th day of 2023, $4M 5th day 2024 lg year roster bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2022

The contract, as previously reported, totals out at $29.25 million. His base salaries by year are $1.25 million, $6 million and $4.75 million, respectively. He also has two roster bonuses of $4 million each in 2023 and 2024. Both are due by the fifth day of the new league year in March of 2023 and 2024.

As part of his deal, Okorafor received a $9.25 million signing bonus. His cap charges for the three years are $4,333,333, $13,083,333 and $11,833,334, respectively.

Essentially, Okorafor will earn $10.5 million in 2022. If he plays well, the Steelers will pay his $4 million roster bonus next March and he will be on course to earn $10 million in 2023. If the Steelers need to part ways with Okorafor, it will essentially have been a one-year, $10.5 million deal.

