Mitch Trubisky On What He’s Learned From Ben Roethlisberger

Newly-signed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has the unenviable task of trying to replace a legend, although it’s one that he’s always looked up to. In a 2017 ESPN report by Jeff Dickerson, Trubisky, a rookie at the time, was looking forward to connecting with Ben Roethlisberger when the Steelers came into Soldier Field. Both being natives of Ohio, Trubisky has idolized Ben ever since he was ten, and even got to work out with him after being drafted, as both were represented by the same agency.

“One of the big pieces of advice he gave me was really take control of your career,” Trubisky said in that 2017 article. “And I think that’s kind of how he instills how he carries himself in the locker room, on the practice field, at the line of scrimmage. The play is going to go how he wants it and that’s really how I want my career to go. Just exactly what you dream of, and take control and get everyone to buy into the same plan. I think that’s how you create a winning culture — really taking control, really taking ownership and hopefully that trickles down through the rest of the team.”

One of the many things Trubisky truly admired about Ben was how he took the bull by the horns in becoming a rookie starter in Week 3 of the 2004 season, and going 13-0 in the process. Also he spoke glowingly of Ben’s leadership and command of the locker room.

“Big Ben is awesome,” Trubisky said. “It was really special and really a privilege to learn from him … and it’s unique he was able to have success early on in his career and that’s what you try to duplicate as a quarterback coming into this league, and just how he carries himself, how competitive he is. I just try to take those things and hopefully add them into my own game as well.”

Obviously, Trubisky’s career with the Bears didn’t go the way he, or the team, envisioned it, but this could be a classic case of a change of scenery doing wonders for him. He’s now in an organization that’s the gold standard of stability in the league, and will be backed by an improved offensive line, a wealth of skill position talents and a defense that boasts Pro Bowlers at every level. A lot has changed since Trubisky’s rookie year, and now as a proud member of the Steelers, he had this to say regarding #7 a few days ago during his introductory press conference.

“I’ve known Ben for a few years now and I have not reached out or talked to him yet, but I’m looking forward to getting with him here soon,” he said via the team’s YouTube channel. “And I’m excited to be a Pittsburgh Steeler. I watched Ben growing up and obviously he’s a legend and it’s just an honor to be a Pittsburgh Steeler now.”