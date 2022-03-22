Kevin Colbert, Mike Tomlin Present For Liberty Pro Day To See Malik Willis Throw

The Liberty pro day is taking place on Tuesday and as expected, the Pittsburgh steelers have members from the organization present for it.

According to David Newton of ESPN, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has already been spotted at the Tuesday Liberty pro day. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is also present, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Pro Personnel Coordinator Brandon Hunt is also on hand. There’s a good bet that offensive coordinator Matt Canada is on hand as well.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin up early for weight lifting at Liberty Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/FACV4Jovu3 — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) March 22, 2022

Big Panthers contingent at Liberty for Malik Willis after going to Kenny Pickett pro day yesterday. Steelers’ Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin are here. — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 22, 2022

The Steelers are obviously at the Liberty pro day this year to watch quarterback Malik Willis go through the paces. Willis, who reportedly weighed in at 6-0, 225 pounds on Tuesday, is throwing this afternoon but will not run the 40-yard-dash. He will reportedly have 70 plays scripted for his passing session, which should be shown on the NFL Network.

The steelers have been heavily connected to Willis so far during the pre draft process and dating all the way back to the Senior Bowl and even before. Willis has been mocked to the Steelers quite frequently by the major media this offseason.

Willis is expected to be drafted in the first round this year and several draftniks believe the Steelers will need to trade up to get him if they want him.