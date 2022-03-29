Kevin Colbert Makes Trip To Duke’s Pro Day Monday

North Carolina versus Duke. A heated rivalry that will come to ahead Saturday in the Final Four, the first tournament meeting between these two teams.

But when it comes to football, Kevin Colbert isn’t picking a side. We knew he showed up for the Tar Heels’ Pro Day Monday, highlighted by QB Sam Howell, but after UNC wrapped things up, Colbert made the less than ten mile trip over to Duke for their Pro Day.

Kevin Colbert said he'd be at four more Pro Days. Checked off two today. Everyone knows about North Carolina but he made the short trip over to Duke's workout as well. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/jjzOOjUoNX — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 29, 2022

He and at least Dan Rooney Jr. were at the event. It’s also possible, probable really, that the men who joined him at North Carolina, Brandon Hunt and Matt Canada, were also in attendance. But I did not spot either in any available photos and video.

Duke certainly does not have any first-round prospects this year. In fact, since 1988, the Blue Devils have only ever had two players drafted in the first round of the normal (i.e. not supplemental) draft: QB Daniel Jones in 2019 and OG Laken Tomlinson in 2015.

This year, Duke may not even have anyone even drafted. According to DraftTek, their top prospect may be center/guard Jake Wohlabaugh, a starter along the line in 2018, 2019, and 2021. He missed the entire 2020 season due to a knee injury and is one of the oldest prospects in the draft. Turning 25 in April, he began his college career in 2016 at Ohio State, spending two seasons there before transferring. Weighing in at 6024, 307 pounds with just 30-inch arms, he projects as a backup at the next level. Wohlabaugh was limited by injury and only participated in the vertical, jumping just 22 inches.

Running back Mataeo Durant broke out in 2021 with a 1200 yard season, finding the end zone a total of eleven times (nine rushing, two receiving). He put up good numbers in a shortened 2020 season, averaging nearly 6.8 yards per carry with eight rushing scores. Durant ran a fast 4.38 40 with a 35 inch vert and 10’7″ in the broad. At 5113, 186 pounds, they’re strong numbers. Perhaps he has an outside chance of being drafted late on Day Three or ending up as a priority UDFA.

A handful of non-Duke players also attended the workout. Highlighting the list was Michigan State DE/EDGE Drew Jordan, a Duke transfer who spent his final collegiate season at Michigan State. He finished his college career with 10.5 total sacks, including 1.5 last year with the Spartans. His three-cone time checked in at 7.75, an especially poor time for his 255-pound frame. CB Javon Jackson, another former Blue Devil who played at Georgia Southern and West Georgia, ran in the low 4.5’s while North Carolina Central TE Isaih Macklin posted a 4.77 40, 35.5 inch vert, and 10’0″ broad. A San Diego State transfer, he caught 16 passes for one touchdown in 2021. New Steelers’ assistant o-line coach Isaac Williams comes from NC Central and might be able to provide the team with extra intel.

So far this year, we know Colbert has attended the following Pro Days: Georgia, Clemson, Pitt, Liberty, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, North Carolina, and Duke. He reportedly attended Notre Dame but we’ve been able to spot him in attendance. Colbert said over the weekend he’d go to four more Pro Days. Assuming these are two of them, he should make two more stops before the Pro Day circuit concludes. Follow along our Pro Day tracker for all the latest updates.