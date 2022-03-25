Kevin Colbert Attends Notre Dame’s Pro Day

After a busy several days visiting quarterbacks, the Pittsburgh Steelers are wrapping up their Pro Day week with a stop in Notre Dame. According to the AP’s Andrew Groover, GM Kevin Colbert is in attendance for the Fighting Irish’s workout.

Falcons and Seahawks are the two teams not in attendance. Steelers GM Kevin Colbert also in South Bend. — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 25, 2022

It’s not entirely clear if Mike Tomlin is there but initial reports sound like he has opted against attending. He’s had an especially busy week of Pro Day dinners and afternoon workouts.

Tomlin and Colbert got things started this week by walking over to Pitt’s Pro Day Monday. That was followed up by heading to Liberty for Malik Willis’ Tuesday session, Ole Miss on Wednesday, and Cincinnati yesterday, where the team sent a whopping eight personnel members to watch the many top Bearcat prospects. Tomlin has had confirmed Pro Day dinners with Willis and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral.

Colbert’s presence is important for first-round picks, even without Tomlin, though Notre Dame really only has one candidate. Safety Kyle Hamilton is the top name at his position group and is expected to be taken somewhere in the top ten picks. He earned high marks in our scouting report. It’s highly unlikely he makes it to the Steelers’ selection at #20. Other prospects to watch include WR Kevin Austin Jr., RB Kyren Williams, and QB Jack Coan.

Notre Dame is a fairly regular stop for the Steelers’ decision-makers. Colbert and Tomlin were there in 2019 and 2021. With this being Colbert’s final trek as GM, he probably wanted to make one last trip. We’ll update this post if we spot any other Steelers’ personnel in attendance. Perhaps WRs Coach Frisman Jackson, whose been active on the Pro Day circuit, will follow Colbert to Notre Dame. Area scout Dan Colbert may also attend given his Midwest coverage.