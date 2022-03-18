JuJu Smith-Schuster Says Goodbye To Steelers’ Nation, Signs With Chiefs

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is now former Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. Moments ago on social media, he announced he is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s a one-year deal worth $10.75 million.

And he left a goodbye and thank you to Steelers’ Nation.

Thank you, Steelers Nation!! I Love You! 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/o5xN8fgc9C — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 18, 2022

In part, it reads:

“It was an honor to wear the black and gold for you all! I love you!”

He quickly followed up that tweet to signal he was signing with Kansas City.

The Chiefs pursued him last year and offered more money than the Steelers. But he turned them down to return to Pittsburgh. Now, he’ll sign with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs. It’s a one-year deal worth $10.75 million, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

He told NFL Network’s Taylor Biscotti why he’s signing with the Chiefs, though the reasons are obvious.

JuJu Smith-Schuster tells me he chose the #Chiefs because: “I am going to play with a future Hall of Fame QB, to play with one of the best to ever do it. My goal as a player is to win, so I’m going to Kansas City with the hopes of winning a Super Bowl.” — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) March 18, 2022

A second round pick of the Steelers in 2017, Smith-Schuster broke out in 2018. Playing opposite Antonio Brown, he caught 111 passes for 1426 yards and seven touchdowns. He caught a pair of 97-yard touchdown passes his first two years in the league and was known for his blocking and charismatic personality, landing him several endorsement deals.

Developing story.