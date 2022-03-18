First Week Of Free Agency Weekend: Steelers’ Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Wow, what a week. It’s been non-stop news with the Pittsburgh Steelers as they enjoy their busiest free agency period ever. Several higher-end free agent additions, relative to what Pittsburgh does anyway, as Kevin Colbert has been aggressive with the rare cap space he has. We’ll continue to cover the rest of the moves they make in free agency.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Who has been your favorite FA signing? James Daniels, Mason Cole, Myles Jack, Levi Wallace, or Mitch Trubisky?

2 – What’s the biggest position of need on the team right now?

3 – Who should be the Steelers two outside cornerbacks to start Week One? Options include Cam Sutton, Levi Wallace, and Ahkello Witherspoon. Choose two.

4 – Name the next Steelers free agent to re-sign with the team (i.e. Edmunds, Haden, Charlton, etc).

5 – Having fun with this last one. Who is your March Madness bracket winner?

Recap of 2022 Pre-Free Agency Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: 12 of 15 Steelers Depot Respondents said Deshaun Watson will not be traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Two respondents were firm maybes.

Question 2: Steelers Depot respondent (13 of 15) correctly predicted that there will be other reports indicating the Steelers interest in Watson. Less than four hours after the Friday Night Five questions went up on the site, Kimberly Martin of ESPN included the Steelers as “teams I’ve been told that have been interested in Deshaun Watson for a while – and/or were closely monitoring today’s (Friday) grand jury outcome in a Friday night tweet.” Wonder who her source is? Watson’s agent?

Question 3: Marcus Mariota is the ideal quarterback free agent signing by the Steelers. He edged out Teddy Bridgewater and Mitch Trubisky by one vote. The only quarterbacks receiving more than one vote. For the Steeler organization, Trubisky proved to be the ideal free agent as he signed a two-year contract to join the Steelers.

Question 4: The Steelers re-sign Terrell Edmunds according to 11 of 15 respondents. Reports are he is testing the market.

Question 5: A slight majority of 8 of 15 believe the Steelers re-sign Chuks Okorafor. The Steelers announced signing Chuks to a three-year deal on Monday.

Question 6 (Bonus Round!): The Steelers do not re-sign JuJu Smith-Schuster by one vote (8 to 7). Will he stay or will he go?

