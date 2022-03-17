Embracing ‘Fighter’s Mentality, Spirit’ Has Carried Levi Wallace from Walk-On, UDFA To Starting Corner

New Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback Levi Wallace has quite the backstory that’s led to his signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A walk-on turned starter at the University of Alabama, to an undrafted free agent in the NFL, all the way to the Pittsburgh Steelers after starting 52 games with the Buffalo Bills is certainly an interesting path to take.

For some, that can be too hard of a path to commit to and chip away at day after day, but Wallace — who signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Steelers on Tuesday — has embraced that grind, leading to him becoming a well-paid cornerback in the NFL that was sought after early in free agency.

That’s, in large part, due to the fighter’s mentality and spirit that he’s embraced, Wallace said to reporters Thursday during his introductory press conference with the Steelers.

“I think just the hard work that I put in, honestly. I kind of just don’t take no for an answer,” Wallace said, crediting that mentality as a big reason he’s reached the heights that he has. “I don’t let people’s limitations get put on me. Undrafted or when people say undrafted, I say eighth round. So I did get drafted. But, you know, I kind of just…that’s just been my story, with walking on Alabama and nobody expecting me to start there and winning a championship, let alone get a scholarship.

“And it’s just the same here. I just have that fighters’ mentality, that fighting spirit,” Wallace added. “And I look forward to challenges, honestly. And you know, this is another chapter, another challenge, and I’m excited to take it on full steam ahead.”

Wallace brings to the table exactly what the Steelers need in their defense, especially from young guys: a real chip on the shoulder. Wallace brings that, joining the likes of guys like Alex Highsmith, Cameron Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon (who re-signed Thursday during Wallace’s press conference), and even Cam Heyward and TJ Watt to an extent.

His mentality also fits the Steelers’ history and overall culture, bringing that blue collar mentality to the field on each and every rep. With that type of mentality and overall work ethic, here’s betting Wallace becomes a fan favorite rather quickly.