Dax Hill Interview: ‘It’s Been A Good Process’

I had done the pre-draft profile on Michigan DB Dax Hill prior to the 2022 NFL Combine and came away a big fan of him and his versatile skill set. Having a family member in the Michigan Football Program that serves as one of the athletic trainers, I was able to get a good amount of information on Dax from behind-the-scenes to build up my knowledge base on the prospect. When the safeties took the podium, he was the first guy I knew I wanted to interview.

JH: Dax, how you doing?

DH: I’m doing great! Thanks for asking.

JH: Hey, have you talked to Phil Johnson recently from Michigan?

DH: Phil Johnson? You met him?

JH: Ya dude, he’s my cousin down there, so he told me to ask you about how you’re doing and just see if you are gonna run as fast as what he’s saying you’re gonna run.

DH: Pretty fast haha. I’m feeling good. Been training the last few months, so it’s been a good process.

JH: Where have you been training at?

DH: Out in West Lake, California.

JH: Has that been going good out there?

DH: Yes sir, they definitely know what they are talking about so it’s been good.

JH: Who was the most difficult guy that you faced up against this season, whether it be at safety, in the slot, or out wide at CB?

DH: Probably Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It was a little bit more of a man coverage game plan against them and he was a guy that gave me a hard time especially in the slot.

JH: Go back a little bit to the Wisconsin game and just kind of how at the beginning of the game, I think it was # 13 (Chimere Dike). You had a little bit of struggle with him up the seam and then in the corner the end zone, but then you’re able to rebound get an interception that game get a big-time sack. J ust talk about how you were able to ride those highs and lows of being able to stay steady for your team and help come out with a big win .

DH: Oh ya, for sure. Going into half time… really just talking to myself and making sure that I stayed calm and poised . I didn’t really overthink the situation knowing that I had another half to prove myself and so after that, you know, I did well from there . So, that was a, you know, good comeback from that first half.

JH: Teams are looking at you probably more as a versatile defender: having played free safety, being able to play in the nickel, and being able to play outside too. Have teams been looking at you more that versatile defender, or has some teams been like saying that you would play more of a split zone safety or more of a nickel role here the NFL? DH: So, really they have just asked me questions on my comfortability with each position, so really not a specific position any team has kind of pointed me at playing right now. So that’s going to be determined once I get drafted, but really just to know my preference and how comfortable I am at each one. JH: How the meetings gone for you? Have you been walking out some of those meetings with teams, obviously you’re gonna say that every meeting with every team is gone good, but like this specific coaching staff or schemes that you’ve seen them run when walking out of that meeting and you’re like, “Man, I see myself being a really good fit there.” DH: You know, for sure. You know, a lot of these teams kind of run the same type of defense that I was just exposed to this year. So, it was all kind of just a refresher of the things I did kind of do a lot of, similar things in terms of you know? The nickel spot, whatever I played, so I really left all of these meetings, you know, being confident and glad that I had the opportunity to play them. JH: Have you spoken with the Pittsburgh Steelers at all in in formal or informal meeting? DH: Yes, I had a formal with them. I think that was one of my last ones. I guess you can say that they it went really, really well.

JH: Y ou’re really such a versatile defender, but that makes it where you have to learn so many different positions. Do you like study anyone in the college or the professional game t hat’s a versatile defender too that can move inside and outside in terms of modeling your game after ?