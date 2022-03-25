Contract Details For New Steelers WR Gunner Olszewski

The Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms with free agent wide receiver Gunner Olszewski last week, and the terms related to that two-year contract are now known thanks to Joel Corry of CBS Sports.

The base value of the contract reportedly totals out at $4.2 million. Olszewski’s base salaries by year are $965,000 and $2 million, respectively. As part of his deal, Olszewski received a $1.235 million signing bonus. His cap charges for the two years are $1,582,500 and $2,617,500, respectively.

There are no roster bonusses being reported in this deal, only base salaries and a signing bonus. Olszewski will earn $2.2 million total in 2022 as far as base money and signing bonus.

For all practical purposes, this is a one-year, $2.2 million contract. If cut after 2022, Olszewski would carry a dead money charge in 2023 of $547,500.