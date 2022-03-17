Article

Contract Details For New Steelers ILB Myles Jack

Posted on

The Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms with inside linebacker Myles Jack on Wednesday, and the terms related to that two-year contract are now known thanks to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

The contract, as previously reported, totals out at $16 million. His base salaries by year are $1.5 and $8 million, respectively. As part of his deal, Jack received a $6.5 million signing bonus. His cap charges for the two years are $4,750,000 and $11,250,000, respectively.

There are no roster bonusses being reported in this deal, only base salaries and a signing bonus. Jack will earn $8 million total in 2022 and another $8 million in 2023.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!