Contract Details For New Steelers ILB Myles Jack

The Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms with inside linebacker Myles Jack on Wednesday, and the terms related to that two-year contract are now known thanks to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Details … • Saints S Marcus Maye’s 3-year, $22.5M deal has $15M in first 2 ($14.5M guar) and 2 void years. • Commanders RB JD McKissic’s 2-year, $7M deal has 3 void years tacked on. • Steelers LB Myles Jack gets $6.5M to sign on 2-year, $16M deal ($1.5M base in ’22). — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 17, 2022

The contract, as previously reported, totals out at $16 million. His base salaries by year are $1.5 and $8 million, respectively. As part of his deal, Jack received a $6.5 million signing bonus. His cap charges for the two years are $4,750,000 and $11,250,000, respectively.

There are no roster bonusses being reported in this deal, only base salaries and a signing bonus. Jack will earn $8 million total in 2022 and another $8 million in 2023.