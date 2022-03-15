Contract Details For New Steelers G James Daniels

The Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms with guard James Daniels on Tuesday, and the terms related to that three-year contract are now known thanks to Brad Spielberger of PFF.

New Pittsburgh Steelers iOL James Daniels' three-year, $26.5M deal comes with an $8.75M signing bonus sources tell @DougKyed and myself 2022 cap hit just $4.167M. $8.25M salaries in 2023 & 2024 — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 15, 2022

The contract, as previously reported, totals out at $26.5 million. His base salaries by year are $1.25 million, $8.25 million and $8.25 million, respectively. As part of his deal, Daniels received a $8.75 million signing bonus. His cap charges for the three years are $4,166,666, $11,166,666, and $11,166,668, respectively.

There are no roster bonusses being reported in this deal, only base salaries and a signing bonus. Daniels will earn $10 million total in 2022.