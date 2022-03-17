Contract Details For New Steelers CB Levi Wallace

The Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms with cornerback Levi Wallace recently, and the terms related to that two-year contract are now known thanks to Over the Cap.

The contract, as previously reported, totals out at $8 million. His base salaries by year are $1.035 million and $4 million, respectively. As part of his deal, Wallace received a $2.965 million signing bonus. His cap charges for the two years are are $2,517,500 and $5,482,500, respectively.

There are no roster bonuses being reported in this deal, only base salaries and a signing bonus. Wallace will earn $4 million total in 2022 and another $4 million in 2023.