Bucky Brooks 2022 Mock Draft 3.0: Steelers Select Penn State WR Jahan Dotson 20th Overall

With the annual pro day circuit slowly winding to a close, Bucky Brooks of NFL.com has now released his third mock draft of the offseason. In this Tuesday offering from Brooks, he has the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting a wide receiver at 20th overall in the first round.

After previously having the Steelers selecting Georgia DL Travon Walker and then Liberty quarterback Malik Willis at No. 20 overall in his first two mock drafts of 2022, respectively, Brooks now has Pittsburgh selecting Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson at that spot in the first round.

Below is what Brooks wrote about mocking Dotson to the Steelers.

“The spectacular catch-and-run specialist is a big-play weapon with polished route-running skills and strong hands.”

At the annual scouting combine in February, Dotson measured in at 5105, 178-pounds with 9 1/2-inch hands. He ran his 40-yard dash in Indianapolis in 4.43-seconsds and did the 3-cone drill in 7.28-seconds. He also posted a vertical jump of 36-inches and a broad jump of 10’1″

In four seasons at Penn State, Dotson registered 183 total catches for 2,757 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also had eight total rushes for another 18 yards and a touchdown. He also logged 25 punt returns for 338 yards and a touchdown. 27 of his 183 total receptions resulted in gains of 25 yards or longer.

Dotson’s 87.5 PFF grade in 2021 was the highest by a Penn State offensive player since 2014. he was also the highest-graded Big Ten wide receiver in 2021 among draft eligible players.

While Dotson might be best suited to play in the slot at the NFL level, he prides himself as a versatile wide receiver coming out of Penn State.

“Definitely my versatility, playing inside and outside, being able to play any wide receiver position on the field,” Dotson said in Indianapolis at the combine. “When I get the ball in my hands, it’s exciting. I’m an explosive player, very fast. I can take the top off a defense, and I’m just ready to make the most of my opportunity wherever I land.”

Dotson said during his combine media session that he had met with the Steelers while in Indianapolis.