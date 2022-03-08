Breaking: Aaron Rodgers Staying With Green Bay On Four-Year Deal

The Aaron Rodgers’ saga finally ends. Rodgers has signed a reported four-year, $200 million contract to remain with the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

However, Rodgers’ close friend Pat McAfee tweeted that those terms are not accurate according to his sources. Regardless, Rodgers is remaining in Green Bay.

News of a “4 year $200,000,000 Million deal” is not accurate… according to my sources 🤷🏼‍♂️ — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022

Rodgers has spent the offseason contemplating his future and if he wanted to stay a Packer. According to Rapoport, Rodgers considered retirement and going to Denver but ultimately chose to re-up with Green Bay. As he notes, his average yearly value makes him the highest paid player in league-history, surpassing Patrick Mahomes’ $45 million annual salary.

This was no easy decision. Rodgers considered retirement and the #Broncos. In the end, the #Packers get it done. They commit to Aaron Rodgers for many years. https://t.co/4Mf7rcmHej — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

Over the last several days, there were rumors teams like the Steelers and Titans were in play for Rodgers should he decide to leave. But remaining with Green Bay was always his most likely course of action.

Rodgers is the first big domino to fall in the QB market. And like many others, including Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Las Vegas’ Derek Carr, most big-name arms will likely stay put this offseason.

For the Steelers, they’ll turn their attention to trades for lesser QBs like the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, free agent options such as Mitch Trubisky, and the draft with choices like Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett.