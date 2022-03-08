Article

Breaking: Aaron Rodgers Staying With Green Bay On Four-Year Deal

Posted on

The Aaron Rodgers’ saga finally ends. Rodgers has signed a reported four-year, $200 million contract to remain with the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

However, Rodgers’ close friend Pat McAfee tweeted that those terms are not accurate according to his sources. Regardless, Rodgers is remaining in Green Bay.

Rodgers has spent the offseason contemplating his future and if he wanted to stay a Packer. According to Rapoport, Rodgers considered retirement and going to Denver but ultimately chose to re-up with Green Bay. As he notes, his average yearly value makes him the highest paid player in league-history, surpassing Patrick Mahomes’ $45 million annual salary.

Over the last several days, there were rumors teams like the Steelers and Titans were in play for Rodgers should he decide to leave. But remaining with Green Bay was always his most likely course of action.

Rodgers is the first big domino to fall in the QB market. And like many others, including Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Las Vegas’ Derek Carr, most big-name arms will likely stay put this offseason.

For the Steelers, they’ll turn their attention to trades for lesser QBs like the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, free agent options such as Mitch Trubisky, and the draft with choices like Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!