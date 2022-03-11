2022 Offseason Questions: Will Terrell Edmunds Be A Steeler In 2022?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season is over, already eliminated from the postseason after suffering a 42-21 loss at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. They just barely made the postseason with a 9-7-1 record and a little help from their friends.

This is an offseason of major change, with the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the possible retirement of general manager Kevin Colbert, and the decisions about the futures of many important players to be made, such as Joe Haden, Stephon Tuitt, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and others.

Aside from exploring their options at the quarterback position, the top global priority, once again, figures to be addressing the offensive line, which they did not do quite adequately enough a year ago. Dan Moore Jr. looks like he may have a future as a full-time starter, but Kendrick Green was clearly not ready. Chukwuma Okorafor is heading into free agency, as is Trai Turner.

These are the sorts of topics among many others that we have been exploring on a daily basis and will continue to do so. Football has become a year-round pastime and there is always a question to be asked. There is rarely a concrete answer, but this is your venue for exploring the topics we present through all their uncertainty.

Question: Will Terrell Edmunds be a Steeler in 2022?

The start of free agency is less than a week away. Typically, the Steelers like to have already re-signed the majority of the notable pending free agents they intend to keep by the start of the new league year, rather than compete on the open market to keep their services. Other times, however, they prefer to let the market set the price for them.

It will be interesting to see which direction it goes for Terrell Edmunds, the fifth-year safety whom they drafted in the first round in 2018. The Steelers did not exercise his fifth-year option, which is why he is becoming a free agent now.

There was a report that the Steelers have interesting in re-signing Edmunds and keeping him on board, but it also sounded as though they intended to be realistic and let the market see where things go. There was mention of their viewing Jordan Whitehead as a plan B.

At this point, I imagine Edmunds is not going to be re-signing by the time the new league year begins, or at least there will not be a deal reached before the ‘tampering window’ opens. He will at least get to hear from other teams about his price.

Then the Steelers will decide whether or not to re-sign him, based on the offers he gets elsewhere. He’s not an irreplaceable player, but one they would prefer to keep, so they’re not going to overpay for his services if there are viable alternatives hitting the market at the same time.