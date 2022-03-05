2022 Offseason Questions: Are Steelers Really In Trade Market For Rodgers – And How Long Would He Stay?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season is over, already eliminated from the postseason after suffering a 42-21 loss at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. They just barely made the postseason with a 9-7-1 record and a little help from their friends.

This is an offseason of major change, with the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the possible retirement of general manager Kevin Colbert, and the decisions about the futures of many important players to be made, such as Joe Haden, Stephon Tuitt, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and others.

Aside from exploring their options at the quarterback position, the top global priority, once again, figures to be addressing the offensive line, which they did not do quite adequately enough a year ago. Dan Moore Jr. looks like he may have a future as a full-time starter, but Kendrick Green was clearly not ready. Chukwuma Okorafor is heading into free agency, as is Trai Turner.

These are the sorts of topics among many others that we have been exploring on a daily basis and will continue to do so. Football has become a year-round pastime and there is always a question to be asked. There is rarely a concrete answer, but this is your venue for exploring the topics we present through all their uncertainty.

Question: Do the Steelers really have a trade offer lined up for Aaron Rodgers—and if he were brought in, how many years might he play?

Arguably, if there is one single player who is hypothetically attainable in 2022 who could make the Steelers a Super Bowl contender in 2022, it would be Aaron Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP. And apparently, the Steelers are working on bringing him in, supposedly.

Mike Florio reported late last night that Rodgers has a short list of teams that he would be willing to be traded to, in conjunction with the wants of the Packers, and that list of teams is limited to AFC teams, as you might imagine.

Evidently, the teams narrowed down to the Broncos, the Titans, and…the Steelers. Essentially, if Rodgers chooses one of the three teams, the compensation package would come together quickly, according to the report.

And as you would imagine, it wouldn’t be just trade compensation but also contract compensation. The Steelers could quickly go from being in a good place in terms of the cap to being right back into the franchise quarterback cap mode…but that’s always a good problem to have.

As it currently stands, the Steelers are prepared to enter the 2022 season with Mason Rudolph at quarterback, but have been open about acknowledging that they are exploring every avenue available to them to upgrade the position.