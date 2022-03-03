2022 NFL Scouting Combine On-Field Drills Open Thread: QBs, TEs, WRs

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine has been going on this week in Indianapolis, IN and Thursday night the first groups of players will take part in the on-the-field drills. Those groups Thursday night will include the quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers going through the paces at Lucas Oil Stadium and so this thread will serve as the discussion thread for those positional groups throughout the evening.
Below is a link to combine results that Alex Kozora and myself will be updating in real-time. Additionally, videos will be included to the body of this post throughout the evening via a Twitter feed as well.