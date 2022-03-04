2022 Combine Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

We’re right in the heart of draft season with the 2022 NFL Combine taking place over the weekend. Thursday was the quarterbacks, receivers, and tight ends. Friday will see the offensive linemen and running backs workout while the rest of the weekend will be dedicated to defense. Be sure to follow our interview list tracker and results page throughout the next couple of days to keep you in the loop of everything taking place at Indy.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – After watching workouts yesterday, who is the QB you would most like to see the Steelers draft? Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, or Nevada’s Carson Strong?

2 – Will the Steelers draft any WR who ran sub 4.4 yesterday? Those names are: Calvin Austin (4.32), SMU’s Danny Gray (4.33), Tennessee’s Velus Jones (4.31), Rutgers’ Bo Melton (4.34), Ohio State’s Chris Olave (4.39), Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce (4.33), Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton (4.28), North Dakota State’s Christian Watson (4.36), and Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson (4.38).

3 – Does Tyler Linderbaum’s lack of size (296 pounds, 31 1/8 inch arms) make you not want to draft him? Or is he still on your board?

4 – What percentage would you put on the Steelers drafting a defensive player with their first round pick?

5 – Do Kenny Pickett’s small hands (8.5 inches) worry you?

Recap of 2022 Pre-Combine Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: In a rare unanimous vote, all 15 Steelers Depot respondents say the Steelers will sign an outside free agent for an average yearly value at or above $7 million per season.

Question 2: Seven of 15 respondents believe Aaron Rodgers will request to go to another team. One third say he stays in Green Bay. A fifth believe he retires to make a very crowded Hall of Fame class of quarterbacks in five years.

Question 3: Just a couple of naysayers, as 13 of 15 respondents want to see Ray-Ray McCloud re-sign with the Steelers. However, it was not an unconditional endorsement. Several folks, want to see Ray-Ray focused on returning punts and kickoffs rather than getting a lot of work at wide receiver.

Question 4: Kent Graham ran away with the title of the Steeler’s worst week one quarterback. Bubby Brister didn’t get any votes, but Jim Miller did. Two folks cited Bill Cowher yanking Miller at half time of a game he started. Graham had a two and three record as a starter for the Steelers in 2000. In a week one 16-0 loss to Baltimore, Graham completed 17 of 38 passes for 199 yards. His quarterback rating was 61.2. Brister had a 28-29 record as a starter between 1986 to 1992. He started four week one games for the Steelers going two and two. In his first week one game in 1988, Brister completed 13 of 27 passes for 214 yards in a 24-21 win over the Cowboys. His quarterback rating was 75.2. Jim Miller only started one game for the Steelers during his three seasons with the team. A 24-9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in week one of the 1996 season. Miller completed nine of 17 passes for 83 yards. He had a 66.5 quarterback rating. Miller played through the third quarter. Kordell Stewart replaced him on the first series of the fourth quarter and threw two incompletions. Then Mike Tomczak finished the game but threw an interception. Miller never started a game a game for the Steelers again. He just appeared in one more game in a Steeler uniform after that.

Question 5: Steelers Depot respondents believe accuracy is the most important trait an NFL quarterback can have. Leadership and football IQ tied in a distant second place.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers: