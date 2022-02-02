Watch: The Depot 180 — February 1 — Episode 195

Episode 195 — February 1, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

With the East-West Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl taking place this week, we have several scouts from Steelers Depot reporting on the action live. In today’s episode, I discussed Kevin Colbert’s draft history, the Steelers meeting with certain prospects, and the latest on the cream of the crop for the 2022 draft.

Disclaimer: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.