Season 12, Episode 89 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers. That news includes the steelers naming Teryl Austin the teams new defensive coordinator and outside linebacker T.J. Watt being named the 2021 AP Defensive Player of the Year Thursday night. We also talk about the other award winners Thursday night in addition to Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Steelers running back Najee Harris has been masking the media rounds this week on radio row at the Super Bowl, so Alex and I discuss what all he has had to say. We also discussed the recent informed speculation from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN about the steelers possibly trading wide receiver Chase Claypool this offseason.

Do Steelers fans have hope for 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals both making the Super Bowl this year? Alex and I discuss that topic for a while.

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine invite list was released this past week and it was missing a few notable players. Alex and I discuss those players and look at where the 2022 draft class appears to be strong at positionally as we sit here in February.

Super Bowl LVI will be played Sunday night, so Alex and I make our pucks for the big game. We also pick a few Super Bowl prop bets that MyBookie.ag has out there. We even fit in a few questions we received from the show listenership at the end of this show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Watt DPOTY, Claypool Speculation, Super Bowl LVI Picks, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-feb-11-episode-1526

