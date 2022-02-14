Season 12, Episode 90 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to recapping Super Bowl LVI from Sunday night that culminated with the Los Angeles Rams beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Alex and I go over several key plays from Super Bowl LVI, the officiating in that contest, and the news surrounding several players that played in that game that surfaced on Sunday. We talk about if Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is now a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and if defensive tackle Aaron Donald will now retire after finally winning a Super Bowl.

The Steelers have yet to wrap up their general manager interviews as of this past weekend, so Alex and I talk about that topic and the latest person set to visit with the team.

Former Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier recently had some interesting comments about inside linebacker Devin Bush that Alex and I also discuss. We also discuss a post that Alex wrote Monday morning about new Steelers wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson and his link to a few wide receivers he used to coach when he was at Baylor. This discussion winds up with us discussing the state of the Steelers 2022 wide receiver room and if Diontae Johnson will sign a contract extension during the offseason.

Odds for Super Bowl LVII are already out and updated so Alex and I go over them and where the Steelers are in them on this Monday. We also discuss the 2022 first round draft order as it currently stands and specifically when it comes to the teams that pick ahead of the Steelers who might need a quarterback.

We even fit in a question we received from the show listenership at the end of this show related to the Steelers and the quarterback position.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Super Bowl LVI Recap, Shazier Comments, 2022 Odds, Listener Emails & More

