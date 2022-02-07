The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Pro Bowl Game, 2022 Senior Bowl Week, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 87 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora is back from the 2022 Senior Bowl, so he and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We go over the news related to Teryl Austin expected to be named the Steelers new defensive coordinator this week along with assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan recently leaving to take a job with the Chicago Bears.

Alex and go over who we believe to be the two most likely candidates to become the Steelers new offensive line coach. Some other Steelers news and notes from the last week are also mixed in early in this podcast episode. That includes the Steelers interviewing three general manager candidates recently.

The 2022 Pro Bowl was played in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday so Alex and I both have reactions to that glorified walkthrough practice in pads.

As mentioned, Alex spent last week in Mobile, AL covering the annual Senior Bowl, so we have a lot to go over related to what he observed. We talk quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl in addition to going over several players who impressed Alex during the week as well. We go over the tasty rumors relate to the Senior Bowl and much, much more.

We will follow up what Alex observed last week in Mobile, AL with a roundtable episode of the podcast on Wednesday. That episode will include Alex and I being joined by Jonathan Heitritter, Tyler Wise and Jacob Harrison, who all were with Alex in Mobile, AL last week.

We then move on to wrap up this Monday show by answering a few questions from our listeners.

