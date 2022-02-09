Season 12, Episode 88 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers. That news includes the Steelers naming a new wide receivers coach on Tuesday in addition to the team reportedly adding another name to the list of people they are interviewing for the general manager position.

Moving on from that talk about the Steelers latest news, Alex and I are pleased to have on Steelers Depot site contributors Jonathan Heitritter, Tyler Wise, and Jacob Harrison to the show after they spent last week in Mobile, AL covering the 2022 Senior Bowl week.

This episode is another roundtable episode and includes the five of us discussing the Senior practices, player media sessions and the Saturday night game. We run through several position groups and highlight the players who stood out and talk some about players from each position group that might potentially wind up being Pittsburgh Steelers via either the draft or as undrafted free agents.

This episode is roughly 105 minutes in length, and we even fit in a few questions we received from the show listenership.

If not already doing so, please make sure to follow Jonathan (@J_Heits), Tyler (@TriggeredWise) and Jacob (@JHarrisonOTE) on Twitter. We appreciate the work they all put in this past week while covering the annual Senior Bowl game for the site.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, 2022 Senior Bowl Week Roundtable Discussion & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-feb-9-episode-1525

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 88 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n