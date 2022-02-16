Season 12, Episode 91 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and Josh Carney, who is sitting in for Dave Bryan this week, get right to recapping the big Tuesday news of the Pittsburgh Steelers announcing the hiring of Pat Meyer as their new offensive line coach and what he’ll bring to the team.

Alex and Josh then move on to discuss a mock draft trade up scenarios and if the Steelers should be aggressive in pursuing a quarterback. The two of them also go over the recent ESPN free agent wish list of players the Pittsburgh Steelers should sign this offseason.

Alex and Josh also discuss the free agent outlooks of Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and guard Trai Turner later in this Wednesday episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers New Offensive Line Coach, Mock Draft Recap, ESPN Wishlist & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-feb-16-episode-1528

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 91 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n