The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Hiring Of Brian Flores, Mock Draft, Carson Wentz, Listener Emails & More

Season 12, Episode 92 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and Josh Carney, who is sitting in for Dave Bryan this week, get right to recapping the big news of the Pittsburgh Steelers announcing the hiring of Brian Flores as Senior Assistant/Linebackers Coach and the impact he’ll have on the team.

The two also discuss the Steelers latest round of GM interviews, including their meeting with the Carolina Panthers’ Dan Morgan. They transition to on-field talk about the defensive outlook of the team in 2022 and their level of optimism of the group. They also discuss QB Carson Wentz’s future and if the Steelers should consider acquiring him.

Alex released his first mock draft Monday so they discuss his first crack at predicting who the team will draft this April.

They also get to a couple reader emails about the Flores’ hire and what position the team should target in the first round if the team does not trade up for a quarterback.

A few reader emails are also answered to close out this Monday show.

