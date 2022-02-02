Season 12, Episode 85 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, I am pleased to have on Cory Kinnan, who writes for Rise N Draft Scouting. Cory is a guest on this show on Wednesday because Alex Kozora is currently in Mobile, AL covering the 2022 Senior Bowl

Kinnan, who also writes for SI Browns Digest and Stats Perform, has a huge and impressive charting project that he has completed on the top quarterbacks in the 2022 draft class. We discuss the analytics related to his quarterback charting in addition to the hours of tape that he has watched as part of putting it together. Cory provides a lot of great insight on eight top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class and we cover it all in an hour interview.

Cory is also a fan of the Cleveland Browns so early in this show I get his thoughts on the situation that team has this offseason with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

If you like breakdowns of the quarterbacks in this year’s draft class, I think you will enjoy what Cory has to offer as far as his charting project and tape study goes. You can find his quarterback charting data at this link: https://www.risendraft.com/features-articles/2022-quarterback-charting

Make sure to follow Cory on Twitter at @realcorykinnan as well.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking 2022 QB Draft Class Analytics, Tape With Cory Kinnan & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-feb-2-episode-1522

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 85 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n