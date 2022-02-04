Season 12, Episode 86 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, I am pleased to have on Steelers Depot site contributors Melanie Friedlander, Josh Carney and Owen Straley after they spent the last week in Las Vegas, NV covering the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl week.

This episode is another roundtable episode and includes the four of us discussing the Shrine Bowl practices, player media sessions and the Thursday night game. We run through each position group and highlight the players who stood out and talk some about players from each position group that might potentially wind up being Pittsburgh Steelers via either the draft or as undrafted free agents.

This episode is roughly 75 minutes in length, and we even fit in one question we received from the show listenership.

If not already doing so, please make sure to follow Melanie (@girlsurgeon), Josh (@byjoshcarney) and Owen (@owenstraley21) on Twitter. We appreciate the work they all put in this past week while covering the annual Shrine Bowl game for the site.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl Week Roundtable Discussion & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-feb-4-episode-1523

